Photo: Jacek Sopotnicki/Dreamstime

Even though the DFW area missed major winter weather, cold and ice have taken a toll on air travel.

CBS 11 reports the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for Houston today with possible gale-force winds along the coast and sleet/freezing rain possible for some areas of the state.

Houston temps are in the 20s and San Antonio around 30 degrees.

Austin police report icy highways in the area and several emergency operation centers have been opened in multiple counties to coordinate emergency responses.

Air travel into Houston, San Antonio and elsewhere has been cancelled. If you are planning to fly within the state, call ahead to confirm your flight.