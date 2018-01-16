Kanye West and Kim Kardashian (Photo: PA Images/Sipa USA)

TMZ reports Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their new daughter to the world, yesterday.

TMZ revealed a note Kim wrote yesterday/Monday at 12:47am, “Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautifuly baby girl. We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister. Love, Kim Kardashian West.”

Due to Kim’s placenta accreta ( a life threatening condition) their baby was birthed by a surrogate who lives in San Diego.

Kim and Kanye’s new baby daughter weighed in at 7lbs 6oz.

Best wishes to Kim, Kanye and their growing family.