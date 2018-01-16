By Blake Powers
"guy-liner", "man-scara", Makeup for men, Men's Grooming Products, Men's Makeup
Photo: Gunold/Dreamstime

Our constantly competitive world has more and more mean reaching into medicine cabinets and bathroom drawers for far more than the basics. Now, many are reaching… for make-up!

The Conversation reports the multi-billion-dollar worldwide men’s grooming product industry is predicted to grow as guys purchase more face wash, hair removal and other related products.

In addition to normal everyday items, men are turning to mascara (“man-scara”, eyeliner (guy-liner) and are learning how to use it from instructional YouTube channels.

Male make-up vloggers Patrick Starrr, James Charles and Jeffree Star have more than 6 million subscribers and around 11% of those watching are male and almost 20% are under 17-years-old.

