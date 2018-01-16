By Rebekah Black
Filed Under:Drama, Lifetime Movie, meghan markle, Prince Harry, Relationship, Romance, TV
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

It looks like the newest royal romance has found a TV home! That’s right, Lifetime is planning  to make a made for TV movie on the romance of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Can you think of a better match? Heck no you can’t! Ladies and gents, we give you Harry & Meghan: The Royal Love Story.

Here’s what we know…the film will start with the first time they met, a set up by mutual friends. The big plot line though seems to be the efforts the couple went to to keep their romance a secret. And then of course dealing with the worldwide fame after announcing their relationship.

Sadly, there’s not much more than that. No release date yet or even speculation about it. No cast either, but Lifetime did nail down the director, Menhaj Huda, who has previous experience with royal dramatizations.

Who needs The Crown when we have this to look forward to!?!?!?!

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live