It looks like the newest royal romance has found a TV home! That’s right, Lifetime is planning to make a made for TV movie on the romance of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Can you think of a better match? Heck no you can’t! Ladies and gents, we give you Harry & Meghan: The Royal Love Story.

Here’s what we know…the film will start with the first time they met, a set up by mutual friends. The big plot line though seems to be the efforts the couple went to to keep their romance a secret. And then of course dealing with the worldwide fame after announcing their relationship.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are getting a Lifetime movie so we can relive this very moment https://t.co/aEGJyB8iuT pic.twitter.com/yBNY9Cbsdm — Jezebel (@Jezebel) January 15, 2018

Sadly, there’s not much more than that. No release date yet or even speculation about it. No cast either, but Lifetime did nail down the director, Menhaj Huda, who has previous experience with royal dramatizations.

Who needs The Crown when we have this to look forward to!?!?!?!