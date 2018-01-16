(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

On Monday, we lost Dolores O’Riordan, lead singer of The Cranberries. For most 90s kids, The Cranberries were it. So naturally, we all started listening to The Cranberries again.

In less than 24 hours since the announcement of O’Riordan’s death, The Cranberries music sales have gone up 900K%. The band’s biggest hit “Linger” is currently sitting at #4 on the iTunes singles chart. Dreams is sitting at #6. Zombie is sitting at #7. Amazon is reporting that their album “Something Else” sales surged by 913,350%.

That’s one way to honor the late singer. Our thoughts and prayers are with O’Riordan’s family and friends.