The Omni Hotel is a welcomed bright spot to Downtown Dallas. Their LED light display’s are always on point.

According to the weather forecast, this week is going to be a cold one. Some places around DFW, temps will drop to around 12 degrees tonight. Sadly, it’s going to be like this all week long.

However, there is a bright spot. the Omni’s display today just says “Brrrrrrr.”

Feels like 8 degrees in Dallas this morning. High of 70 by Saturday. #speedwinter #wfaaweather pic.twitter.com/MR5uxO7aVT — carolyn mungo (@carolynmungo) January 16, 2018

Awesome!