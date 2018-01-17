Photo: Press Association / ZUMA Wire / USA Today

By Anthony Capobianco

With the 60th annual GRAMMY Awards only weeks away, only a handful of artists will take home a trophy from the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences. But much like many other award ceremonies, there are many artists that are often snubbed, overlooked, and robbed of the recognition they rightfully deserve. Below are just fifteen musical giants that have never walked away with a GRAMMY before.

Guns N’ Roses – 3 Nominations

Queen* – 4 Nominations (Queen is set to receive a GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement Award this year.)

Jimi Hendrix* – 1 Nominations

Journey – 1 Nominations

Joe Satriani – 15 Nominations

Queens of the Stone Age – 7 Nominations

Oasis – 2 Nominations

KISS – 1 Nominations

Janis Joplin – 2 Nominations

Iggy Pop – 2 Nominations

Rush – 7 Nominations

The Ramones – 0 Nominations

The Strokes – 0 Nominations

The Who – 2 Nominations

The Velvet Underground – 0 Nominations

*Recordings by these artists will be inducted into the 2018 GRAMMY Hall of Fame.

The 2018 GRAMMY Awards will broadcast live from New York City’s Madison Square Garden at 7:30 PM ET on CBS Sunday, January 28.