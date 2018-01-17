Photo: Marko Volkmar/ Dreamstime

If changing jobs this year is a top priority for you, U.S. News & World Report has released it’s annual lists of “Best” and “Highest Paying” jobs.

Best Jobs:

5. Orthodontist

4. Nurse Practitioner

3. Physician Assistant

2. Dentist

#1 – Software Developer

Highest Paying Jobs & Avg. Salary Per Year

5. Orthodontist – $228,780

4. Oral Surgeon – $232,870

3. Obstetrician and Gynecologist – $234,310

2. Surgeon – $252,910

#1 – Anesthesiologist – $269,600

Would occasionally playing some Kenny G and putting people to sleep get me a major pay raise? LOL!