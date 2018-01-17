Photo: Marko Volkmar/ Dreamstime
If changing jobs this year is a top priority for you, U.S. News & World Report has released it’s annual lists of “Best” and “Highest Paying” jobs.
Best Jobs:
5. Orthodontist
4. Nurse Practitioner
3. Physician Assistant
2. Dentist
#1 – Software Developer
Highest Paying Jobs & Avg. Salary Per Year
5. Orthodontist – $228,780
4. Oral Surgeon – $232,870
3. Obstetrician and Gynecologist – $234,310
2. Surgeon – $252,910
#1 – Anesthesiologist – $269,600
Would occasionally playing some Kenny G and putting people to sleep get me a major pay raise? LOL!
