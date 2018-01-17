A recent study showed that Buc-ee’s is the best gas station in the United States.

Gas Buddy, a company based out of Boston, put together a research examining millions of customer ratings and reviews on their app through out the past year.

Apparently the popular Texas-based company took the top spot in each category, including best coffee, customer service, cleanliness, outdoor lighting and restrooms.

According to Gas Buddy, only gas stations with at least 30 locations were considered for the survey.

-source via ktvt.com