A man in Central Germany has been arrested after he allegedly broke into a house in order to ransack the place. Luckily, the police didn’t have to work too hard to find him. In fact, they didn’t have to go anywhere at all.

The family from Erfurt in Central Germany arrived home to find a strange man asleep on their couch, with a mess of their valuables resting right next to him. Apparently, the man forced his way into the home overnight, gathered some belongings and possessions in order to steal, and then promptly fell asleep on the couch.

Police are speculating that the would-be-burglar felt the effects of some drugs which resulted in his mid-robbery siesta. Police easily apprehended the suspect, and is spending some tim in custody, which police say is “in order to prevent health-endangering sleep deprivation.”

Via DW