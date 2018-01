(Photo by Anthony Behar)

FACT. When Betty White is trending on social media, people panic. Why? Because there is concern that this wonderful and insanely talented woman has left this Earth.

Today is no different. Don’t worry Betty is alive and well. It’s just her birthday!

Oh good. She's alive.

Can we please start using #HappyBirthdayBettyWhite instead of #BettyWhite next year??????? — Paul Chambers📢🏥 (@feedingtubepaul) January 17, 2018

PLEASE whenever y'all make #BettyWhite trend, INCLUDE WHY IN THE # ie #BettyWhiteBDay I almost had a heart attack! pic.twitter.com/sCNM2IicGB — Mrs. Creole Princess (@dankie1982) January 17, 2018

Ok, everyone can calm down now. Happy 96th birthday to the one and only Betty White!

We love you!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!