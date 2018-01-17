1/14/2018 - Tom Cruise on Blackfriars Bridge in London, during filming for Mission Impossible 6. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Last year, Tom Cruise broke his ankle while filming the newest Mission Impossible movie and now TMZ reports filming resumed this week in London.

Tom is thought to have completed that scene last week and no word on why he did it again.

New video suggests Tom may have slipped and injured himself again and TMZ says a cameraman from the set says Tom was seen later on crutches. However, no confirmation on this has been made.

Sure, Tom likes to do his own stunts, which is admirable. However, there comes a time when it’s time to pull back, and keep everyone working and production on time. Hope Tom will consider allowing stunt people to do their jobs and help keep things better on track.