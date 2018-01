Anyone missing Christmas yet? Don’t worry, you aren’t the only one!

Believe it or not, but dogs LOVE Christmas too! Ok, at least these two dogs love it. How do we know? Well, they simply refuse to let their human throw away the tree. Just watch the way these two tag team to keep the tree in the yard, even knocking over their human.

They fought long and hard. It was a good fight. Unfortunately, the human eventually won and managed to get the tree over the fence.