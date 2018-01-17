Photo: Ragsac19/Dreamstime
Ft. Worth police are looking for some nice smelling thieves!
On Dec. 23, three guys walking into Walgreens at Golden Triangle Blvd. at Beach St., pried open a display case, filled two baskets with $1,800 in fragrances, then left without paying, according to CBS 11.
On Dec. 29, the same guys pulled an identical theft at Walgreens on North Tarrant Parkway, stealing $1,500 in fragrances.
In each theft, the guys left in a blue Nissan Sentra.
These guys probably smell so good that they can’t hide, and if you have any info concerning them, contact the Ft. Worth Police Dept. at 817.392.4692
