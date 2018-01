(Photo by CraSH/imageSPACE)

Get ready to faint ladies. Jamie Dornan is on the soundtrack for Fifty Shades Freed!

Here’s what we know…Dornan will sing, however, everyone is keeping the why under wraps. Lucky for us, he did manage to make the soundtrack as a bonus feature. Dornan’s voice can be heard on Paul McCartney’s “Maybe I’m Amazed.”

Perhaps he’ll be serenading Anastasia down the aisle?