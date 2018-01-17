(Photo by Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK)

Katy Perry was in town over the weekend. While she was here, she managed to put on a concert, have dinner at Medieval Times, and complain about the bike sharing program.

Apparently, during her concert she referenced the bikes more than once, saying Dallas needs to have a “Come to Jesus” moment. She also questioned why and who would leave a bike on the highway.

The issue must have really bothered her because she brought it up again. She couldn’t stop thinking about why anyone would need more than one bike.

Don’t worry KP, you aren’t the only one who hates those dang bikes!