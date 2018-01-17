By Blake Powers
Photo: Afxhome/Dreamstime

Going to the restroom has never been so pleasant!

According to Mashable, Kohler has a toilet with features fit for king!

The Kohler Numi (an “intelligent toilet”) includes the following:

  • voice-activated flushing
  • heated seat
  • speakers with wireless streaming capability
  • a foot warmer
  • and a night light, just to name a few of it’s many capabilities

Does this seem like to perfect toilet for you?

 

Kohler’s newly unveiled “Numi”…. is $6,000 and should be available this coming fall.

At $6,000, it should wipe and shake for you! Haha!

