Photo: Afxhome/Dreamstime
Going to the restroom has never been so pleasant!
According to Mashable, Kohler has a toilet with features fit for king!
The Kohler Numi (an “intelligent toilet”) includes the following:
- voice-activated flushing
- heated seat
- speakers with wireless streaming capability
- a foot warmer
- and a night light, just to name a few of it’s many capabilities
Does this seem like to perfect toilet for you?
Kohler’s newly unveiled “Numi”…. is $6,000 and should be available this coming fall.
At $6,000, it should wipe and shake for you! Haha!
