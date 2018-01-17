Photo: Mikel Martinez De Osaba/Dreamstime

DFW area residents are very fortunate to not be dealing with the winter weather residents from the panhandle of Florida to Maine are experiencing.

CNN reports over 800 U.S. flights have been cancelled and many others delayed today with airports in Boston, Houston, Atlanta and New Orleans have the most cancellations, according to Flightware.com.

Houston ice has taken a toll on road travel and closing school doors. Nearly 600 crashes in Harris County have been reported since yesterday morning.

Atlanta’s 2 inches of snow have prompted the closing of schools and many businesses. Having lived in Atlanta, I know all too well that they simple aren’t equipped to handle it, and staying home is best.

It’s bad when a Marta bus gets stuck @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/5Uc088LgOJ — Daniel Wilkerson (@WilkersonCBS46) January 17, 2018

In the south, Tennessee has been the coldest with this morning’s wind chills as low as – 10 below zero.

A state of emergency has been declared by Governors of Georgia, North Carolina and Alabama.

Today’s national snowcast reveals the heaviest concentration to be in North Carolina, which 6 inches possible in Raleigh. The New England area, including Boston, could receive up to 6 inches.

Taking into consideration the normal national domino affect that has, remember to share a little Texas hospitality with those you meet who may be stuck at DFW International, Love Field and in our hotels.

Stay warm!