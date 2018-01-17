(Photo by Gabe Hernandez/Caller-Times via USA TODAY NETWORK)

Well, a man in San Antonio just won winter 2018.

We know it’s an early call, but the reasoning is solid. Rather than stock up on groceries to prepare for this week’s subzero temperatures, Michael Figueroa opted for Whataburger instead…lots and lots of Whataburger.

Makes perfect sense. Who could have predicted how the wintery mix would effect the burger chain? What if Whataburger couldn’t open because it’s too cold?

Genius!