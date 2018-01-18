(Photo by Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Network)

President Trump has been teasing a “Fake News” Awards show for over two weeks. For whatever reason, the show kept getting pushed back. However, in case you missed it, the awards were finally announced on Wednesday night!

No surprise that CNN took home the most golden “Fake News” awards, bringing in four out of eleven. According to The Telegraph, the cable news channel received accolades for…

Falsely reporting that candidate Donald Trump and his son Donald J. Trump, Jr. had access to hacked documents from WikiLeaks.

Falsely editing a video to make it appear President Trump defiantly overfed fish during a visit with the Japanese prime minister. Japanese prime minister actually led the way with the feeding.

Falsely reporting about Anthony Scaramucci’s meeting with a Russian, but retracted it due to a significant breakdown in process.

Falsely reporting that former FBI Director James Comey would dispute President Trump’s claim that he was told he is not under investigation.

And the FAKE NEWS winners are…https://t.co/59G6x2f7fD — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2018

The New York Times managed to snag two awards. As for ABC News’ Brian Ross, Time, The Washington Post, and Newsweek, they each took home one award. There was also a special shout out to Russia Collusion, which isn’t a news organization, so the American people take home that prize. Trump’s “Fake News” awards teams wrote…

“‘And last, but not least: “RUSSIA COLLUSION!” Russian collusion is perhaps the greatest hoax perpetrated on the American people. THERE IS NO COLLUSION!’ There are currently four separate investigations into the Trump campaign’s links with Russia.”

Apparently the website crashed due to so much traffic.