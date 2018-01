Amazon (Photo: PA Images/Sipa USA)

98.7K-LUV sister station KRLD NewsRadio 1080 reports Amazon reduced their list of possible cities for it’s 2nd headquarters today from 238… to just 20!

Today we are announcing the communities that will proceed to the next step in the HQ2 process. Getting from 238 to 20 was very tough – all the proposals showed tremendous enthusiasm and creativity https://t.co/x1bFYbk4Ui pic.twitter.com/J2x0HHzBTR — Amazon News (@amazonnews) January 18, 2018

Yes, the Dallas area is in the running! All the North Texas proposals were submitted as a bundle so it isn’t known which cities in the region Amazon is considering.

Story developing…