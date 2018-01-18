Filed Under:bitcoin, cryptocurrency, Dallas Mavericks, Mark Cuban
Good news for those of you investing in cryptocurrency. The Dallas Mavs will gladly take your money!

Starting next season, the Mavericks will start officially accepting Bitcoin and Ethers. It also looks like the Mavs will be open to other cryptocurrencies as well.

According to Mark Cuban…

“We will be adding a crypto payment ability for next season. We will accept BTC, Eth, possibly some other currencies. [That’s] to be determined.”

For those of you who don’t believe that cryptocurrency will last, well, Mark Cuban has investments with several different crypto investment companies.

