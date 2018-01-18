Filed Under:Guilty, Jail, Mike Sorrentino, Plea, tax fraud, The Jersey Shore, The Situation
(Photo by MJT/AdMedia/Sipa USA)

The Situation’s tax evasion trial is set to go to court in just three weeks. However, it looks like things won’t get that far. According to ABC News, the Jersey Shore star will plead guilty on Friday.

Sorrentino, along with his brother, have been charged with conspiracy to commit fraud. Basically, they did not properly pay taxes on promotional activites with the reality show.

Right now it’s uncertain as to which charge he’ll cop a plea to, but he could face up to 15 years in jail. The plea hearing is scheduled for Friday morning at 11AM.

