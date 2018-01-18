Photo: Photobac/ Dreamstime

French label Y/Project debuted their collaboration with UGG footwear yesterday… the thigh-high UGG boot!

Creative director Glenn Martens said this in a press release:

“Putting on Uggs is like putting your foot in a warm pot of butter, and I thought why not elevate that and immerse your full legs… So we decided to design an Ugg boot that climbs up to the crotch and covers the whole leg.”

The thigh-high UGG boots will be in stores this coming fall and priced between $270 – $1,380, according to Perezhilton.com.

Can’t wait to see if they make a Santa version!

Looks to me if you were wearing these and needed to move quickly, chances are you couldn’t. Thoughts?