Photo: Photobac/ Dreamstime

French label Y/Project debuted their collaboration with UGG footwear yesterday… the thigh-high UGG boot!

Creative director Glenn Martens said this in a press release:

“Putting on Uggs is like putting your foot in a warm pot of butter, and I thought why not elevate that and immerse your full legsā€¦ So we decided to design an Ugg boot that climbs up to the crotch and covers the whole leg.”

The thigh-high UGG boots will be in stores this coming fall and priced between $270 – $1,380, according to Perezhilton.com.

Can’t wait to see if they make a Santa version!

Looks to me if you were wearing these and needed to move quickly, chances are you couldn’t. Thoughts?