08 January 2018 - Pasadena, California - Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie. 2018 Disney ABC Winter Press Tour held at The Langham Huntington in Pasadena. Photo Credit: Birdie Thompson/AdMedia/SIPA USA

Whether you’re an electrician or a pop superstar, getting to work on time is important.

TMZ reports American Idol new judge Katy Perry is wasting time for show producers by generally arriving 10-25 mins late to the audition rounds. So far, her co-judges Lionel Richie and Country star Luke Bryan have been handling that fairly well.

Now… here comes a bigger issue… the dynamic between the judges.

Katy, Luke and Lionel work well together, however, an important show ingredient is missing… humor! Blake Shelton and Adam Levine on The Voice share laughter and tension between each other. Same can be said for when Simon Cowell and Paula Abdul were on American Idol.

At this time, a whole lot of funny between judges is missing from the show and those in charge are concerned and know auditions are critical to the show’s entertainment value.