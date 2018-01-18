This is why we can’t have nice things!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

The bike sharing phenom started in DFW sometime last year. In theory, it’s a great idea…ride a bike to your destination, then leave it behind for the next rider. However, riders have taken advantage of the loophole in the rules.

Things started out funny, leaving the bikes in front yards or on top of picnic tables. Sadly though, things have gotten out of hand and a bit destructive. So much so, that Dallas Morning News photographer Rose Baca went in search of bike sharing carnage. What she found is kind of depressing.

Bikes submerged in White Rick lake…bikes that have been mangled by cars…bikes left in the middle of no where. You can read her entire story HERE.

These things love the water… A post shared by LimeBike-Dallas (@limebikesightings) on Jan 16, 2018 at 2:42pm PST

After reading Rose’s article, we did a little searching ourselves. Looking to see what kind of bike sharing destruction we could find. As expected, the internet did not disappoint.

#savage A post shared by LimeBike-Dallas (@limebikesightings) on Jan 15, 2018 at 12:36pm PST

Galleria in Addison A post shared by LimeBike-Dallas (@limebikesightings) on Jan 10, 2018 at 7:29am PST

#RipGreenmachine A post shared by LimeBike-Dallas (@limebikesightings) on Dec 21, 2017 at 6:27am PST

Swimming Limies! A post shared by Dallas Bike Mess (@dallasbikemess) on Jan 11, 2018 at 7:54pm PST

Scroll through these pics…there’s one in the trash!

In and around Dallas A post shared by LimeBike-Dallas (@limebikesightings) on Nov 25, 2017 at 8:29am PST

A post shared by LimeBike-Dallas (@limebikesightings) on Jan 15, 2018 at 6:08pm PST

Ok, not cool DFW.