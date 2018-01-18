By Rebekah Black
This is why we can’t have nice things!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

The bike sharing phenom started in DFW sometime last year. In theory, it’s a great idea…ride a bike to your destination, then leave it behind for the next rider. However, riders have taken advantage of the loophole in the rules.

Things started out funny, leaving the bikes in front yards or on top of picnic tables. Sadly though, things have gotten out of hand and a bit destructive. So much so, that Dallas Morning News photographer Rose Baca went in search of bike sharing carnage. What she found is kind of depressing.

Bikes submerged in White Rick lake…bikes that have been mangled by cars…bikes left in the middle of no where. You can read her entire story HERE.

These things love the water…

A post shared by LimeBike-Dallas (@limebikesightings) on

After reading Rose’s article, we did a little searching ourselves. Looking to see what kind of bike sharing destruction we could find. As expected, the internet did not disappoint.

#savage

A post shared by LimeBike-Dallas (@limebikesightings) on

Galleria in Addison

A post shared by LimeBike-Dallas (@limebikesightings) on

#RipGreenmachine

A post shared by LimeBike-Dallas (@limebikesightings) on

Swimming Limies!

A post shared by Dallas Bike Mess (@dallasbikemess) on

Scroll through these pics…there’s one in the trash!

In and around Dallas

A post shared by LimeBike-Dallas (@limebikesightings) on

Ok, not cool DFW.

