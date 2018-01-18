(Photo by Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK)

Zac Efron is gearing up for a role unlike any other. The High School Musical star will play the part of serial killer, Ted Bundy, in the upcoming film Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.

Now it’s pretty difficult to wrap your brain around the idea of Efron starring as a cold blooded murderer. However, if it’s done right, this could have potential Oscar written all over it. Not to mention he’s starring alongside a pretty great cast which includes, John Malkovich and Lily Collins.

According to IMDB.com, the film is still in pre-production, but it looks like some filming has begun. Efron shared the first pic of himself as Bundy on set.

Meet Ted. #behindthescenes 🎬 A post shared by Zac Efron (@zacefron) on Jan 17, 2018 at 11:41am PST

Just for comparison purposes, here’s a pic of Bundy’s mugshot.

So far, Efron is spot on! Freaky!