As cold as it’s been this week, it’s hard to believe that 2017 is now considered one of the hottest years this Earth has ever seen.

In fact, 2017 made the Top 3 for hottest years. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, NASA, and several other legit sources, 2017 is the warmest year on record without an El Nino event.

2016 takes the top spot as warmest year on record. And that’s over a 138-year climate history. 2015 takes the second spot. Rounding out third is, of course, 2017.

The average temperature in 2017 was 1.51 degrees above average. December alone ranked as the fourth warmest December on record.

You can read more of the science-y stuff