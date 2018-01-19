By Jody Dean
Filed Under:barbara cope, dallas butter queen, Fire, groupie, Passed Away, rip this joint, Rolling Stones
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

You may have heard about an East Dallas fire this past week that took the life of a 67-year-old woman, and put her 90-year-old mother in the hospital. There’s a GoFundMe account set up now to help the older woman, because all they had was each other – and now the mother says her rand hand is gone.

But there’s much more to the story than that, because the woman who died – Barbara Cope – was a part of Rock & Roll history. At one time, Barbara was one of the most famous groupies in the world – and even found herself in the lyrics of the Rolling Stones song Rip This Joint.

In 1987, she appeared on Oprah as an audience member – for a panel on groupies featuring Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons of Kiss, and author Jackie Collins.

Forward to about 60 seconds in the video, and meet the woman once known as The Dallas Butter Queen.

May she rest in peace.

 

 

