If you or someone you know is into dinosaurs, stand-up comedy, Chinese culture, the Texas Rangers, the Dallas Arboretum, the Ft. Worth Stock Show & Rodeo and/or penguins, here are your #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW!

Friday – Sunday

Jurassic Quest at Fair Park – according to their website, “Jurassic Quest is Americas Largest and most realistic Dinosaur Event. Our guests will walk through the Cretaceous period, the Jurassic Period and The Triassic period and experience for themselves what it was like to be among living, breathing dinosaurs. Jurassic Quest is the only Dinosaur event that has true to life size dinosaurs. From the very small, to the gigantic, skyscraping dinosaurs that can only be seen at Jurassic Quest events. Jurassic Quest has over 200 true to life size dinosaurs across its 2 events. In collaboration with leading paleontologists, each one was painstakingly replicated in every detail. Whether their prehistoric counterpart had skin that was scaly, had feathers or fur, Jurassic Quest has spared no expense in bringing this realism to life. In Jurassic Quests Dionosaur World, the dinosaurs roar and move, some even walk around. At a Jurassic Quest event, there’s a sometimes-blurry line between our visitors watching the dinosaurs… And the dinosaurs watching them.”

Comedian Paul Rodriguez at Improv (Arlington) – Paul brings his 30 years of entertainment experience, plus roles in over 45 movies including Sandy Wexler with Adam Sandler, Ali with Will Smith, and Rat Race , just to name a few.

with Adam Sandler, with Will Smith, and , just to name a few. Shen Yun at Musical Hall at Fair Park – their website notes, “Shen Yun’s unique artistic vision expands theatrical experience into a multi-dimensional, inspiring journey through one of humanity’s greatest treasures—the five millennia of traditional Chinese culture. This epic production immerses you in stories reaching back to the most distant past. You’ll explore realms even beyond our visible world. Featuring one of the world’s oldest art forms—classical Chinese dance—along with patented scenographical e ects and all-original orchestral works, Shen Yun opens a portal to a civilization of enchanting beauty and enlightening wisdom.Shen Yun’s deeply moving and beautiful works are inspiring millions around the world. Don’t miss your chance!”

Saturday

Texas Rangers Fan Fest 2018 at Globe Life Park – Arlington – per their website, “Join us for Fan Fest, presented by Dasani on Saturday, January 20 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Globe Life Park in Arlington! Enjoy autograph sessions from top players, tours of the clubhouse, and question and answer sessions with coaches. We look forward to seeing you at Fan Fest!”

NOW – Jan. 31

Dallas Arboretum – $5 general admission at the gate.

NOW – Feb. 3

Ft. Worth Stock Show and Rodeo at Will Rogers Coliseum – their Facebook page notes, “It’s the adrenaline rush coming over a rider when the bucking chute cracks open. It’s the seemingly endless hours devoted to practice and preparation and the goosebumps you get when leading the grand champion steer into the ring at the Jr. Sales of Champions. It’s Buck, Sweat and Steers and it’s right around the corner – January 12 through February 3 – at the legendary Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo.”

NOW – Feb. 28

Penguin Days at Dallas Zoo – according to their website, “The Dallas Zoo brings back a cool deal this winter, offering $7 admission Jan. 3 through Feb. 28. Though the temperatures may be chilly, guests can beat the crowds, bundle up and take advantage of indoor learning areas like the Herpetarium, Bug U!, the Jake L. Hamon Gorilla Conservation Research Station, the Highland Hippo Hut and the Simmons Safari Base Camp.”The Zoo’s winter hours are 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. And remember, children age 2 and younger and Dallas Zoo members are ALWAYS free.

Have fun and thanks for listening to 98.7K-LUV while doing so!