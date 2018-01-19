It’s here! It’s finally here! The much anticipated sequel to Super Troopers!

It’s been years in the making thanks to the help of fans across the world. The guys of Broken Lizard needed the help of IndieGoGo to raise enough money to get the film made. They ended up raising over $4.6 million for the project.

Now we have the first trailer for the movie. Warning! This is the Red band trailer, which means language.

It looks like the troopers are getting a second chance, even Farva. They’ll go up against some Canadian Mounties. Linda Carter is back for the sequel, in addition to an appearance by Rob Lowe.

Super Troopers 2 hits theaters on April