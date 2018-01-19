Please be a fake story. Please be a fake story. Oh dear Lord, it’s real. This really happened. Readers beware, things are about to get scary.

A man in Fesno, who also happens to eat sushi on a daily basis, found himself intertwined with a fierce tapeworm…5.5 feet to be exact!

Apparently, this guy found it while in the bathroom and pulled it out himself! Dr. Kenny Bahn was fortunate enough to be a work when the man brought in this ungodly creature wrapped around a toilet paper tube. The good doc ever so kindly told the tapeworm tale on his podcast, This Won’t Hurt A Bit.

https://t.co/BXOySR8o31 Fresno Man with daily sushi habit pulls 5.5 foot tapeworm from body /r/news pic.twitter.com/UCLwmxhDiB — William (@WillyWonONE) January 19, 2018

