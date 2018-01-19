January 19, 2018; Newark , NJ, USA; Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino, breakout star of MTV's Jersey Shore enters the US Federal Courthouse in Newark with girlfriend Lauren Pesce. Sorrentino wrote to a judge that he will plead guilty today to federal tax charges, ending a more than three-year legal odyssey (Photo: Bob Karp/Daily Record/USA TODAY NETWORK/SIPA USA)

TMZ broke the story on Jersey Shore star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s alleged tax evasion concerning the nearly $9 million he earned between 2010 and 2012.

Sorrentino plead guilty this morning to tax evasion and the judge approved his travel to Florida to film a Jersey Shore reunion, according to TMZ. Hope he’s getting paid!

“The Situation” was at court with girlfriend Lauren Pesce, and not looking his normally tanned self.

Sorrentino now faces up to 5 years in prison and up to a $250,000 fine for tax evasion and will be sentenced April 25.

TMZ also reports the U.S. Attorney’s Office filled documents informing the judge a plea agreement has been reached with Sorrentino and his brother.

Do they have tanning booths in prison? OH!