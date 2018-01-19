Filed Under:Glazed Doughnut Flavor, Krispy Kreme, NBC DFW, Voting

Now this is our kind of election!

You have until this coming Monday, January 22nd to vote for Krispy Kreme’s next glazed doughnut flavor (the winner will be announced this Thursday, January 25th).  You can vote only once a day online.

This is the very first time the doughnut chain has opened up their flavors to voting.

The choices are pretty simple:

  • Lemon
  • Maple
  • Caramel
  • Blueberry

Krispy Kreme will make the winning doughnut available for purchase this spring for one week.

You can vote here.

Source: NBC DFW

