Now this is our kind of election!

You have until this coming Monday, January 22nd to vote for¬†Krispy Kreme’s next glazed doughnut flavor (the winner will be announced this Thursday, January 25th).¬† You can vote only once a day online.

This is the very first time the doughnut chain has opened up their flavors to voting.

The choices are pretty simple:

Lemon

Maple

Caramel

Blueberry

Krispy Kreme will make the winning doughnut available for purchase this spring for one week.

You can vote here.

Source: NBC DFW