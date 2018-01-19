(Photo by Al Drago/Pool/Sipa USA)

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi won’t be lip syncing for her life anytime soon, but she will be a guest judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars!

The latest all star season will feature a wide variety of guest judges including Vanessa Hudgens, Tituss Burgess, Kristin Chenoweth, Marc Jacobs, Shay Mitchell, Chris Colfer, Vanessa Williams, Adam Lambert, Constance Zimmer, Emma Bunton, Todrick Hall, Garcelle Beauvais, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman, and Nicole Byer. Of course, it looks like Pelosi has already filmed her episode.

All I can say is, you betta werk! Had a fabulous time with @RuPaul and good luck to all the queens. #DragRace https://t.co/ZrJDyDmuVh — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) January 18, 2018

Drag race returns to TV on January 25th!

Don’t worry, everything's gonna be just fine. #DragRace All Stars Returns Thursday January 25th 8PM @VH1 pic.twitter.com/EU0FUc5Ptk — RuPaul (@RuPaul) January 18, 2018

Should be a fun and interesting season!