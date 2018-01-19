It’s no secret that Prince William is going bald. It’s pretty common for a lot of men. Thankfully, he’s opted to avoid the comb-over altogether!
Over the last year or so, Prince William’s hair has been getting shorter and shorter. While he’s not completely bald, he is sporting a new clean cut…the buzzcut.
Now, it’s not a huge difference from his previous look. Here’s a side by side comparison…
Brave move for British Royal Prince William sporting a new, skintight #buzzcut … #malehaircutrends #malecelebrityhairstyles #malecelebritystyle #princewilliamhair #princewilliambuzzcut #princewilliamnewhaircut #straightfromthebarbershop #freshlybuzzed #straightfrombarbershop #straightfromthebarber #freshlybuzzedhead #princewilliam #militaryhaircut #menshaircut #menshairstyle #tagliouomo #masculinehaircut #tagliocapelliuomo #herrenhaarschnitt #coiffeurhomme #masculinehair #coiffurehomme #cortedepelomasculino #cortecaballero #coupehomme #menshairstyle #malehaircut #malehairstyles
What do you think? We like it! Let’s take a poll!