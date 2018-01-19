Oct 5, 2017; New York, NY, USA; The stars of gay romance 'Call Me By Your Name,' Armie Hammer (left) and Timothee Chalamet (Photo: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY NETWORK)

I, Tonya – Rated R

Based on the unbelievable, but true events, I, Tonya is a darkly comedic tale of American figure skater, Tonya Harding, and one of the most sensational scandals in sports history. Though Harding was the first American woman to complete a triple axel in competition, her legacy was forever defined by her association with an infamous, ill-conceived, and even more poorly executed attack on fellow Olympic competitor Nancy Kerrigan. Featuring an iconic turn by Margot Robbie as the fiery Harding, a mustachioed Sebastian Stan as her impetuous ex-husband Jeff Gillooly, a tour-de-force performance from Allison Janney as her acid-tongued mother, LaVona Golden, and an original screenplay by Steven Rogers, Craig Gillespie’s I, Tonya is an absurd, irreverent, and piercing portrayal of Harding’s life and career in all of its unchecked–and checkered–glory.

Critics: “Led by strong work from Margot Robbie and Alison Janney, I, Tonya finds the humor in its real-life story without losing sight of its more tragic — and emotionally resonant — elements 89% LIKE“, according to Rottentomatoes.com.

Blake: my trusted sources say I, Tonya is the controversial story of 1994 Olympic skaters Tonya Harding and Nancy Kerrigan that you probably never thought of, but will be happy someone did, while simultaneously laughing and cringing while watching. Margot Robbie brings a strength to the character of Tonya Harding that will surely open new doors to her acting career and overall, I, Tonya… is entertaining – 4 of 5 stars!

Call Me By Your Name – Rated R

Call Me By Your Name, the new film by Luca Guadagnino, is a sensual and transcendent tale of first love, based on the acclaimed novel by André Aciman.

It’s the summer of 1983 in the north of Italy, and Elio Perlman (Timothée Chalamet), a precocious 17- year-old American-Italian, spends his days in his family’s 17th century villa transcribing and playing classical music, reading, and flirting with his friend Marzia (Esther Garrel). Elio enjoys a close relationship with his father (Michael Stuhlbarg), an eminent professor specializing in Greco-Roman culture, and his mother Annella (Amira Casar), a translator, who favor him with the fruits of high culture in a setting that overflows with natural delights. While Elio’s sophistication and intellectual gifts suggest he is already a fully-fledged adult, there is much that yet remains innocent and unformed about him, particularly about matters of the heart.

One day, Oliver (Armie Hammer), a charming American scholar working on his doctorate, arrives as the annual summer intern tasked with helping Elio’s father. Amid the sun-drenched splendor of the setting, Elio and Oliver discover the heady beauty of awakening desire over the course of a summer that will alter their lives forever.

Critics: a general consensus from Rottentomatoes.com reports, “Call Me By Your Name offers a melancholy, powerfully affecting portrait of first love, em-pathetically acted by Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer – 96% LIKE”

Blake: my trusted sources say this LGBT love story is delivered in such a powerful way that anyone, from any sexual orientation, will be moved by it’s sensitivity and acting prowess. Actor Armie Hammer delivers a performance that will be remembered long after his lifetime – 5 of 5 stars for Call Me By Your Name.

Taking into consideration today (Friday) is National Popcorn Day, enjoy some while watching one of the above new movies, or perhaps Paddington 2, The Post or Darkest Hour, which all have excellent reviews.