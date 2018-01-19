(Photo by Bizuayehu Tesfaye)

Are you ready to go Primetime? Are you and inventor or business person? Shark Tank could be the answer you’re looking for!

Shark Tank is coming to Dallas! If you want to audition, you’ll need to sign up for the Small Business Expo at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center on January 24th. The event starts 9AM. Shark Tanks asks that you be there early, between 9-11AM in order to get a wristband.

You will have to register for the Small Business Expo, then download and fill out the Shark Tank Audition form before arrival.

Good luck!