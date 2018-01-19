By Blake Powers
Justin Garcia was concerned about his job and didn’t want to miss work Monday, despite police in the city of Seguin, TX (pop. 25,000+, 35 miles northeast of San Antonio) warning residents about dangerous road conditions, according to MySanAntonio.

 

Garcia asked the police department for a favor and Seguin Deputy Police Chief Bruce Ure was more than happy to oblige.

 

Cool comments began rolling in to the Seguin Police Department Facebook page.

Fortunately, Garcia had already received a beginning of the year raise… plus… got that day off… :).

A prime example of good police community relations. Keep the positive vibe coming, Seguin Police Department!

