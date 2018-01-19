By David Rancken
The Slow-Mo Guys are at it again, going super viral just for watching TV in slow motion.

We all watch television, but do we really see what we’re watching? Not the actual TV show, but what the TV screen is doing. It’s nothing but a series of flickers.

The Slow-Mo goes will show you what’s behind the images on your screen. Now, we will warn you…if you have epilepsy or are sensitive to flashing and flickers, you may not want to watch this video.

It’s really pretty amazing what out eyes will ignore in order to see the big picture.

 

