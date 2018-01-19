May 5, 2017; West Palm Beach, FL, USA; Tom Petty performs at Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre (Photo:: Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK/SIPA USA)

At the time of his death, Tom Petty had multiple health issues, including a fractured hip, knee problems, and emphysema.

Due to the above, Petty had been taking many pain medications, including Fentanyl patches, oxycodone, temazepam, alprazolam, citalopram, acetylfentanyl and despropionyl fentanyl.

According TMZ, Tom’s autopsy report reveals he had coronary artery atherosclerosisis and his cause of death… was an accidental drug overdose as a result of taking multiple meds.

Several of Tom’s organs failed due to what the the L.A. County Coroner says was “mixed drug toxicity.”

Petty was only 66.

R.I.P., Tom…