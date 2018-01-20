Photo: Noah Browning/Dreamstime

As of midnight last night, our Federal Government shut-down… again.

This is the first in which Congress and the White House are controlled by the same party.

CNN reports Democrats will not vote for a spending bill until they receive an agreement on a repair for DACA (the program that protects undocumented immigrants brought to America as children). Republicans are refusing a DACA fix unless Democrats agree on some border security improvements, including funds for President Trump’s border wall.

Ways The Government Shut Down May Affect You

non-essential government employees will likely be furloughed

getting a gun permit is unlikely due to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives being closed

some National parks will likely close

During the last government closure of 2013, $2 billion in revenue was lost.

