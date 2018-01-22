(Photo by Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK)

Just before the New Year, singer Ed Sheeran and his longtime girlfriend, Cherry Seaborn, got engaged!

Congrats to the happy couple! And nice job on being able to keep it hush hush from the public.

Of course, Sheeran told his fans in a pretty adorable way, announcing it on Instagram with a throwback pic. The caption reads…

“Got myself a fiancé just before new year. We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well xx.”

Awwwwwwww, so cute! We wish these two all the happiness in the world!