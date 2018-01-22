© Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK

The 46-year-old actor cites irreconcilable differences with wife Eve Mavrakis.

Ewan McGregor wants joint custody of the couple’s three minor children, ages 16, 15 and 6, while Eve wants sole physical custody. According to TMZ, there’s no prenup.

The date of separation is listed as May 28th, 2017 — about five months before photos surfaced of Ewan kissing his Fargo co-star Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

McGregor thanked both his wife and girlfriend when being awarded a Golden Globe for Fargo last week.

Mavrakis, born in France and raised in China, is a production designer. She speaks fluent Chinese and worked as an interpreter on Steven Spielberg’s award-winnning Empire of the Sun.