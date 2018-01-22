Filed Under:DFW, fort worth, Homeless, jobs, Local, Trash

The city of Fort Worth has started a special program with the hopes of cleaning up their city, and helping out their residents.

The city is hiring homeless to pick up trash around the city.

Presbyterian Night Shelter CEO Toby Owen had this to say, “It is a win-win. We want a clean neighborhood that speaks hope, that speaks dignity to our homeless guests. And it also provides income for these individuals so they can move out and be successful without living in a homeless shelter.”

The program has already helped many homeless residents of Fort Worth and the program continues to grow.

Via NBC DFW

