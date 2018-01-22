Photo: Robert Hanashiro / USA Today

By Joe Hyer

The 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards are approaching, and we’re gearing up for Music’s Biggest Night by looking back on some of the biggest moments in the history of the GRAMMY Awards.

Over the years, there have been some incredible moments on the GRAMMY stage. So we have picked three of our favorite unforgettable moments in the history of the GRAMMY Awards below. Relive the magic by watching these clips:

3. Elton John Collaborates With The Backstreet Boys on the GRAMMY Stage – 2000

Elton has performed at the GRAMMY awards many times. In fact, the legendary performer will take to the stage again alongside Miley Cyrus for this year’s ceremony. We just love looking back on this epic performance of “Philadelphia Freedom” because it’s apparent how much fun the Backstreet Boys were having. The band was definitely in total awe of this legendary performer, and we don’t blame them. It was Elton John!

2. Billy Joel & Tony Bennett Collaborate for a Tribute to New York – 2002

The 44th annual GRAMMY Awards took place just five months after the 9/11 attacks on the country. Billy Joel and Tony Bennett joined together on stage for an jazzy-performance of “New York State of Mind” that had the audience smiling about the Big Apple. This touching tribute was exactly what we needed at the time.

1. Bruno Mars Performs an Epic Tribute to Prince – 2017

The Time and Bruno Mars honored Prince’s legacy with an incredible performance during the GRAMMY Awards last year. The Time, of course, wrote and produced many of Prince’s hits from the 1980s. Plus, Bruno Mars was the perfect person to pay tribute to the “Let’s Go Crazy” singer. His energy radiated form the stage in a way that reminded us of how gifted Prince truly was.

The 2018 GRAMMY Awards will broadcast live from New York City’s Madison Square Garden at 7:30 PM ET on CBS Sunday, January 28.