(Photo by Ron Elkman-USA TODAY NETWORK)

We lost another good one in the music business…Jim Rodford of The Kinks and The Zombies.

Apparently, Rodford had suffered a fall down the stairs. While the official cause of death is not yet known, one can only imagine the fall had something to do with it.

Rodford was 76-years-old. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. No doubt he touched a lot of lives through his music. He will be missed.