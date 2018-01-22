Even if you didn’t give a flip about yesterday’s conference championship games, this will bring a smile to your face.

Just before the Jacksonville-New England game, CBS ran a tease featuring the great John Malkovich – who isn’t really sure he’s the talent who needs to be doing the tease. The result is greatness.

Between critiquing the script and questioning whether there needs to be a symphony orchestra in the background, Malkovich delivers a most memorable warm-up, which kind of makes you wish CBS had the Super Bowl in two weeks.

Instead, NBC has it – but maybe the network will go get Jeremy Irons for a sequel.