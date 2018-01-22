By Rebekah Black
Last night, Morgan Freeman took home the SAG Lifetime Achievement Award. Safe to say, it was well deserved.

The man has had a career that spans more than 50 years in Hollywood. He’s a legend! And he deserves his moment in the spotlight. So maybe don’t talk while he’s trying to give a speech.

Roughly, a minute in to accepting his SAG Award, Freeman was forced to call out one unlucky person sitting up front. Unfortunately, we don’t know who this person is, but Freeman wasn’t having any of their talking.

Now, he wasn’t mean about. In fact, he quieted down his voice as if to whisper and said…

“Hey, I’m talking to you. Yeah. Hey. Ok, well you just stand down for a minute.”

He went on to thank SAG, gave a shout out to his family who came, and then thanked his business partner and his life partner.

Short, sweet, and to the point!

 

