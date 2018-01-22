Amazon (Photo: PA Images/Sipa USA)

Imagine walking into a grocery story, getting the items you need, while cameras and sensors track what you choose, what you put back on a shelf, and instead of dealing with lines and registers, you’re automatically billed for what you leave with? It’s here, and it opened today!

After a year of testing, Amazon Go opened today in Seattle, providing the above mentioned service, and charged to the credit card you have on file with them.

Business Insider reports at this time, Amazon Go will not say if it has plans to open up more such stores. However. after spending a year to research the concept, is one store worth the cost?

Think such a grocery store would go over well in the greater DFW area?

More details about Amazon Go, HERE.