By Blake Powers
Filed Under:amazon go, Amazon Go Grocery Store - Seattle, Auto Pay Grocery Store, Grocery Store Checkout, Grocery Store Lines, Seatle WA
Amazon (Photo: PA Images/Sipa USA)

Imagine walking into a grocery story, getting the items you need, while cameras and sensors track what you choose, what you put back on a shelf, and instead of dealing with lines and registers, you’re automatically billed for what you leave with? It’s here, and it opened today!

After a year of testing, Amazon Go opened today in Seattle, providing the above mentioned service, and charged to the credit card you have on file with them.

 

Business Insider reports at this time, Amazon Go will not say if it has plans to open up more such stores. However. after spending a year to research the concept, is one store worth the cost?

Think such a grocery store would go over well in the greater DFW area?

More details about Amazon Go, HERE.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live